Sammy Hagar & The Circle have quickly established themselves as one of the most emphatic and exciting live acts on tour today, seamlessly ripping through career-spanning hits from Montrose, Van Halen, Sammy’s solo career, as well as the band’s hit debut studio album, Space Between, which scored them the #1 Rock Album and #4 overall album on the Billboard 200 in 2019. Setlists include hits like, “There’s Only One Way To Rock”, “Finish What Ya Started”, “Mas Tequila”, “I Can’t Drive 55”, “Can’t Hang”, “Rock Candy”, “Right Now” and many more.

Cant wait? Use our Presale code: TRUSTFUNDBABY to get them on 1/30 from 10am – 10pm! Click Here!