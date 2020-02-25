The San Diego Latino Film Festival returns to AMC Fashion Valley for its 27th edition March 12-22nd. This celebration of Latino culture includes premieres of award winnings films featuring Gael García Bernal, Ricardo Darín, and Diego Maradona, celebrities, live music, parties, and the Sabor Latino Food Beer and Wine Festival. Discover the world through a Latino lens! Buy your passes today at sdlatinofilm.com or call 619-230-1938.

SABOR LATINO! FOOD, BEER & WINE FEST

Celebrate Latino flavors and culture with us on March 14th, 2020, 1:00-5:00 pm! Your invited to the 5th Annual Sabor Latino – Food, Beer and Wine Festival to enjoy unlimited food tastings inspired by celebrated Latino chefs, as well as unlimited beer and wine tastings provided by some of the best craft breweries and wineries from San Diego and Baja California! Enjoy live music w/ Rumba y Soul and live art showcases all day! New this year, a “BEST DISH” contest!

Sabor Latino will showcase only the best in local breweries, wineries and chefs, from both sides of the border.

That’s mean more than 20 chefs & 20 breweries/wineries/tequilas y mas!