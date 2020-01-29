Steely Dan was formed nearly five decades ago and has captivated millions of fans for years with a unique fusion of jazz-rock. The Grammy award-winning group became renowned for their multifaceted, one-of-a-kind horn and guitar arrangements on singles like “Reelin’ In The Years,” “Rikki Don’t Lose That Number,” “Dirty Work,” “Do It Again,” and a slew of others.

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Steve Winwood began his prominent career over 50 years ago and has sold over 50 million records. A primary figure in Rock ‘n’ Roll, Winwood has helped create some of the genre’s most celebrated achievements. He is beloved for a countless number of hits like “Gimme Some Lovin’,” “Back In The High Life Again,” “Arc Of A Diver,” “Higher Love,” and so many more.