FALLBROOK, Calif. — The forward fate of spread has been stopped on a fire burning in Fallbrook, according to the Cal Fire San Diego Twitter page.

The brush fire ignited of in the 2000 block of Rainbow Glen Road in Fallbrook around 2:45 p.m. and was initially threatening structures, Cal Fire San Diego reported. The fire burned three acres of vegetation.

Crews were performing mop up on the fire dubbed the Aspen Fire and transitioned to containment operations just before 3:30 p.m.