SAN DIEGO — Firefighters worked Thursday to extinguish a brush fire off Airway Road and Britannia Boulevard in Otay Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. There were no reports of structural threats.

The fire broke out near the site of two recent fires.

A small brush fire in Otay Mesa Wednesday burned an area of 100 by 100 feet before crews got it under control. The cause was unknown.

Last Thursday, the Caliente Fire started in the same area and grew to nearly 500 acres taking several days to reach full containment.