SAN DIEGO — Fire crews were mopping up Thursday after a brush fire that broke out in University City, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire was reported near the 4100 block of Porte de Merano near Regents Road.

The fire was burning near train tracks and train service was stopped in the area. A tweet from North County Transit District indicated that Coaster service from Sorrento Valley to Old Town was affected.

There were no threats to structures reported.

KFMB