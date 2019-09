SAN DIEGO — Firefighters made quick work of a small vegetation fire that broke out in Encanto, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

The fire broke out at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday at 69th Street and Imperial Avenue and covered about three acres by the time firefighters arrived, SDFD said.

Several fire engines and a helicopter were able to quickly put out the fire that threatened homes in the surrounding area. Crews continue to mop up any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is unknown.