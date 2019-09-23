SAN DIEGO — Medics and other emergency personnel responded to the scene of a plane landing in Carmel Valley on Sunday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

According to an incident page by SDFD, the agency received a report around 5 p.m. that then plane landed upright on its wheels near 14200 Carmel Valley Road. Two occupants onboard were able to walk away from the landing and denied having any injuries. There were no reports of smoke or fire following the landing.

The pilot told authorities the plane experienced a mechanical issue and lost engine power, according to SDFD.

There was no visible damage to the plane.