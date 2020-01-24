DEL MAR, Calif. — Del Mar residents on Thursday night attended a forum for Measure G, the rezoning project for the Del Mar Beach Bluff hosted by The League of Women Voters of North County.

Del Mar’s Town Hall was packed with residents who voiced their concerns over the future of the Del Mar North Beach Bluff.

The proposal by Marisol Specific Plan would open up the 17-acre site, located at the corner of Camino del Mar and Via de la Valle. The plan would create bluff-top walking trails, a public garden, a beach-access stairway, hotel rooms, dog beach, and restrooms.

Supporters of Measure G say they rather have a community space than gated estates occupying the coastal space. Other residents said the site should be left alone, leaving many residents worried.

The initiative also proposes to remove all of the environmental protections currently in place to protect and preserve scenic bluffs and canyons.

Del Mar residents will vote for or against Measure G on the March 3 primary ballot. If the project is approved, it could be open to the public for the first time.