SAN DIEGO — San Diego assemblymembers kicked off a week-long diaper drive on Monday and are asking locals to help them reach their collection goal. The local diaper drive was launched to coincide with the start of National Diaper Need Awareness Week.

Officials say on average, families spend about $80 a month per child on diapers and one in three families do not have enough diapers for their little ones. The number needed can quickly add up as infants can require up to 10 changes a day.

The San Diego Food Bank has teamed up with lawmakers to ensure families in need get those diapers for free. Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez has been a long-time advocate for the cause. She along with with assemblymembers Shirley Weber, Todd Gloria and Tasha Boerner Horvath kicked off the campaign with a goal of getting 250,000 diapers donated to their offices downtown.

As an incentive, Huggies will match diaper donations up to that 250,000 goal.

Donations can be any brand or size and can be dropped off in the lobby of the assemblymembers’ offices located at 1350 Front St. or at the San Diego Food Bank located at 9850 Distribution Ave. through Friday. The food bank is also accepting monetary donations online to support the drive.