Donovan’s Steak and Chop House abruptly closes location in La Jolla

SAN DIEGO — Popular La Jolla steakhouse, Donovan’s Steak and Chop House, shut its doors for good this week.

In a statement, the company said, “Donovan’s business model has always been driven by the dining experience we provide to our guests. Providing that level of experience has become unsustainable as the high cost of doing business in California continues to rise.”

Donovan’s was located near UTC for nearly 20 years before moving their location to Prospect Street in La Jolla.

Donovan’s location in downtown San Diego is still open for business.

The full statement from the restaurant said:

“It is with great disappointment that we announce Donovan’s La Jolla has closed effective December 27th. Donovan’s Steak & Chop House was proud to have served the residents, guests and visitors of La Jolla, initially in the UTC area and subsequently in the Village of La Jolla, for over two decades. We are grateful for our customers’ loyal patronage, and equally appreciative of our outstanding team of employees who gave our customers unmatched service. Donovan’s business model has always been driven by the dining experience we provide to our guests. Providing that level of experience has become unsustainable as the high cost of doing business in California continues to rise. It’s an unfortunate reality, and the decision to close this location was not made lightly. It was our honor to be a part of the La Jolla restaurant community since 1999.”