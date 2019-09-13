SAN DIEGO — Repairs are expected to continue throughout Friday morning as crews work to repair a massive sinkhole that opened up in the East County after an underground water main broke Thursday night, leaving several customers without water.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol responded to a report of a water main break near Ridge Hill Road and Cordial Road in the unincorporated area of El Cajon near Lakeside around 7 p.m.



Officials said a 16-inch pipe near Cordial Rd. burst causing the water main break, leaving about 180 customers without water in the neighborhood.



Residents were advised of a boil-water advisory until crews are able to repair the pipe and test the water, Padre Dam Municipal Water District said.

According to officials, water was restored to the 180 customers around midnight.