ENCINITAS, Calif. — The city of Encinitas will be launching a safe parking program for the homeless. Council members approved the plan Wednesday night after hours of tense debate and discussion.

On Wednesday, more than 150 Encinitas residents signed up to oppose or favor the controversial safe parking program.

Jewish Family Service wants to launch a safe parking program that would allow homeless individuals to stay overnight in their cars on the Leichtag Commons property at 441 Saxony Road near the YMCA.

"You can't take one brush and say everyone like this are homeless folks, these individuals want to get back into housing, often with their children, older adults and work," said Michael Hopkins, Jewish Family Service San Diego CEO.

Jewish Family Service received a $256,000 grant to provide a safe lot that would including parking spaces for 25 vehicles on the existing lot."

"I just want to support them while they are in this transitional place," said Jerilyn White, an Oceanside resident.

Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has said she supports the safe parking lot and in the proposed location.

Those opposed said they are upset with how the city has handled the situation. Some residents said they want more input, and are concerned about the site and having homeless in their neighborhood.

"It's unsafe, uncompassionate, we don't believe they should be advocating for children to sleep in their vehicles," said Crista Curtis.

During the meeting, a city staffer said in 2018, 125 people were considered homeless in Encinitas, and 51 people were living in their vehicles.

Those opposed told the council they are not against homeless and want to help but believe the site is the not the appropriate place, "this is ludicrous it makes no sense where they are putting it," said Encinitas resident Jack Scholle.

Encinitas residents who support the program said the people using the lots are people who want to be helped and given resources in order to transition out of homelessness, as opposed to homeless who choose to live on the streets, "They are our fellow community members, their children go to school with your kids, you just don’t know they are homeless," said a woman in support.

Jewish Family Service said the lot will be managed by four staff members on site. There will be on-site support for services and an overnight security officer. Participants would be pres-screened. Registered sex offenders are not allowed, and neither would walk-ins or drive-ins.

Jewish Family Service manages three Safe Parking Programs in San Diego and says 42% of the people staying in those lots have a success story.