ENCINITAS, Calif. — More than 150 Encinitas residents on Wednesday night signed up to oppose or favor the controversial Safe Parking Program the Encinitas City Council will vote on.

Jewish Family Service wants to launch a safe parking program that would allow homeless individuals to stay overnight in their cars on the Leichtag Commons property at 441 Saxony Road near the YMCA.

Jewish Family Service received a $256,000 grant to provide a safe lot that would including parking spaces for 25 vehicles on the existing lot.

Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has said she supports the safe parking lot and in the proposed location.

Those opposed said they are upset with how the city has handled the situation. Some residents said they want more input, and are concerned about the site and having homeless in their neighborhood.

During the meeting, a city staffer said in 2018, 12 people were considered homeless in Encinitas, and 51 people were living in their vehicles.

Encinitas residents who support the program said the people using the lots are people who want to be helped and given resources in order to transition out of homelessness, as opposed to homeless who choose to live on the streets.

Jewish Family Service said the lot will be managed by four staff members on site. There will be on-site support for services and an overnight security officer. Participants would be pres-screened. Registered sex offenders are not allowed, and neither would walk-ins or drive-ins.

Jewish Family Service manages three Safe Parking Programs in San Diego.

