SAN DIEGO — Father Joe's Villages hosted a Christmas Eve meal service on Tuesday for homeless residents at the shelter.

More than 60 volunteers with Father Joe's Villages' Franklin Antonio Public Lunch Program served a traditional holiday meal to some 400 people at the shelter. The lunch program offers meals three times a day to residents living in emergency and transitional housing and the city's bridge shelters, utilizing more than 18,000 pounds of food per day.

Father Joe's President and CEO Deacon Jim Vargas blessed the meal before attendees feasted on traditional holiday dishes such as roasted turkey and stuffing.

The organization regularly shelters more than 2,000 people each night and serves as many as 3,000 meals each day. Information about the organization can be found at my.neighbor.org.

