SAN DIEGO — Father Joe's Villages kicked off its first housing project of the year on Tuesday at the future site of 82 affordable housing units.

The project will convert an old E-Z 8 Motel at 1010 Outer Road in South County San Diego into the housing complex for homeless residents. The project's kick-off ceremony included a name dedication for its community funders and a 17-feet-tall banner unraveled from the building's top balcony, reading "Hope Lives Here."

KFMB

The city of San Diego plans to open a similar facility nearby in the Egger Highlands area by refitting a Super 8 motel that was the site of regular drug use and prostitution. The facility will include 82 beds and counseling for low-level drug offenders, many of whom are currently homeless. The California Coastal Commission voted to allow the project to move forward last month.

Father Joe's Villages' ceremony included remarks by president and CEO Deacon Jim Vargas and one of the organization's clients who has dealt with homelessness. Information on Father Joe's Villages can be found at my.neighbor.org.