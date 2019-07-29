CARLSBAD, Calif. — Federal agents foiled an attempted maritime human smuggling attempt Monday in northern San Diego County, intercepting a skiff that had ferried a group of suspected undocumented immigrants into the United States by sea, authorities reported.

Customs and Border Protection officers captured the seven men about 6 a.m., after they landed on Ponto State Beach in Carlsbad, according to CBP public affairs.

The federal personnel detained the group of Mexican nationals, who will be processed for deportation, and impounded the small outboard-motor boat.