SAN DIEGO — An overnight fire ripped through a business at a City Heights strip mall causing hundreds of thousands worth of damage early Sunday, according to San Diego Fire Department officials.

The report of the fire at 4644 El Cajon Blvd. came in just before 1 a.m. in an area bordering Talmadge. Firefighters arrived on scene within minutes and found flames shooting through the roof of a clothing store.

The business was considered to be nearly a total loss, according to firefighters who remained on scene for about five hours. Neighboring businesses suffered smoke and water damage.

The estimated loss is $300,000, according to the SDFD.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

