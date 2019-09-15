SAN DIEGO —

The fire burning near San Diego State University on Sunday afternoon is out, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue. SDFD, Heartland and federal firefighters are performing extensive mop up to ensure the fire is completely out. SDFD reported on their Twitter page that crews are cutting a barrier around the fire.

The flames were sending large plumes of smoke into the air before 1:00 p.m. and were burning south of Interstate 8 near College Avenue, prompting the closure of the eastbound I-8 off-ramp to College Avenue and power was cut to the trolley line.

The San Diego Police Department along with other agencies evacuated the Villa Alvarado Apartments at SDSU for a couple of hours Sunday afternoon. Residents were directed to Tula Community Center at 6126 Montezuma Road, according to the SDSU Twitter page. The Villa Alvarado Apartments were reopened at 3:00 p.m. and residents were able to return home.