SAN DIEGO — Sunday was a beautiful day to raise awareness and funds for an important cause in San Diego. The Emilio Nares Foundation held its 16th annual Harvest for Hope fundraiser at Liberty Station.

Diane and Richard Nares miss their son Emilio, who battled cancer as a toddler, every day.

"When he was 3 years old, he was diagnosed with leukemia,” said Diane.

“The worry and the stress is just unbelievable,” said Richard.

Sadly, Emilio passed away just before he turned 6 years old

"Sometimes talking about it feels like [it was] 10 seconds ago and it’s been 16 years,” said Richard.

The couple founded the Emilio Nares Foundation in his honor raising money to provide for low-income, families whose children are battling cancer.

"We identified there was a great need for transportation,” said Diane. “There were children whose families didn’t even have cars and they were taking buses and trolleys to get to chemo every week.”

At the 16th annual Harvest for Hope fundraiser, News 8’s own Carlo Cechetto was emcee.

"I’m very excited to welcome to the stage one of our ENF families to share their story,” Carlo said.

There were tears as families shared their stories. Those who attended say being a part of it is important.

Diane and Richard say they are grateful for the support from the community.

"Almost everyone has had their life touched with cancer and the brutal truth is children get cancer too,” said Diane.

This year's Harvest for Hope raised about $350,000.