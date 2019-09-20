SAN DIEGO — This year will mark the 20th anniversary of Birch Aquarium’s Halloween transformation into “Haunted Aquarium.” For three days at the end of October, the aquarium invites families to explore the spooky side of ocean science with music, crafts and close-up sea creature experiences.

To celebrate two decades of “spooky science,” Haunted Aquarium: Sea Monster Mash will expand this year to three nights running Oct. 25, 26 and 27 from 6 – 9 p.m. each night.

Some of the Haunted Aquarium’s tricks and treats will include:

Experiences with eerie and unusual organisms

A super-sized squid dissection

Creating your own seaweed slime to take home

An insider’s look with Scripps Oceanography scientists who study ocean creatures big and small

“Haunted Aquarium is a ghoulish delight for the whole family, and we are proud to be celebrating 20 years of this community event” said Daniel Beckwith, Manager of Public Engagement at Birch Aquarium in a statement. “We hope everyone who joins us will have a new understanding of the sometimes frightening, and often misunderstood, creeps of the deep.”

Kids – and parents – are encouraged to dress up for the Halloween celebration at the aquarium – especially if their costumes have an ocean-science theme.

Treats will be available from the Café by the French Gourmet and musical entertainment will be provided by Billy Lee and the Swamp Critters.

Birch Aquarium says that Haunted Aquarium often sells out so they encourage early ticket purchasing with presale tickets available for $25 ($20 for aquarium members). Tickets will be $30 at the door. For younger attendees: children ages 2 and under free, children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Click here to learn more and treat yourself to tickets for Haunted Aquarium.