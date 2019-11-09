SAN DIEGO — Family members and first responders return to ground zero to remember loved ones lost on September 11, 2001. On Wednesday, bells marked when the planes hit the Twin Towers and when the buildings fell as the names of the fallen were read.

It's a heart-wrenching ritual repeated every year. Nearly 3,000 people died on this day 18 years ago.

From the News 8 archives here are a few clips that captured how San Diego responded to the tragic news. Former News 8 reporter, Kathleen Bade, took a look at how SDSU dealt with such a tragedy.

On September 11, 2001, ripples of the worst terrorist attack ever perpetrated on American soil reverberated across the campus of San Diego State. The tragedy led to the school shutting down for the day. Many couldn't believe what had happened. While many took advantage of the cancelled classes and left, others stuck around and listened to the latest on the radio.

Campus security was heightened and communications systems were put in place, but only as a precaution. Students were reassured that there was no local threat. But as many of them left campus, they couldn't help but wonder what could happen next.

Through the tears and the grief members of St. Stephen's Church of God in Christ lifted their voices up to a higher power. Former News 8’s Nichelle Medina went to Encanto to see how they were coping.