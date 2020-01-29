LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A fire broke out Wednesday in a 25-story residential building in West Los Angeles, leaving several people injured.



The flames was reported on the sixth floor of the building in the 11700 block of West Wilshire boulevard at 8:37 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.



"Persons ... have reportedly jumped from that or nearby floors," said Brian Humphrey of the LAFD.



As many as five people were being treated for unspecified injuries, according to reports from the scene.