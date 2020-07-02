SAN DIEGO — The vast majority of us are guilty of using filters and other tricks in our apps to change the way we look on social media. While picture filters have been around for years, technology and new apps are allowing people to change themselves like never before.

“All of these filters on Snapchat and Instagram that change the way our faces look to make them look more attractive are absolutely insane,” said Nicolette Harris, a News 8 producer.

From faces to bodies, apps can pretty much do anything. Want a smaller waist? You got it. All it takes is a few small touches.

Or maybe you’d like more curves, bigger biceps or blue eyes. It’s all pretty simple.

“Even for me, you try not to be influenced by that stuff but it sets a standard for you that is clearly unattainable,” said 25-year-old Chris Galvan, another News 8 producer.

While countless studies have found social media use can cause anxiety and depression, there’s a new movement to change that.

“The real side of Instagram influencers and YouTube stars who clearly aren’t who they make themselves to be online,” said Galvan.

On websites like Reddit people are calling out celebrities and other online users for photoshopping their pictures, sometimes showing them side-by-side to illustrate how they’ve been edited.

It’s Instagram versus reality.

For some, they say it’s giving them back some of that lost confidence.

"It’s healthy in the way that you start to appreciate who you are and accept who you are and tolerate flaws," said psychologist Dr. Gayani Desilva.

Dr. Desilva spoke with news about the trend.

“If you are looking at these people who are influencing you and they look perfect, then you look at yourself and we’re all imperfect. Our bodies are not airbrushed and designed,” Desilva said.

Some users are even posting their own side-by-sides, displaying just how easily a picture can be manipulated.

“[They're] posting pictures of themselves without makeup, total candid, un-doctored and unedited as a way of showing, nobody is perfect,” said Galvan.

“That is such a healthy movement to really look at yourself for real, and see other people for real and their real bodies,” Desilva told News 8.

But Desilva made it clear, she isn’t against editing apps. She, like most of us, uses filters and other tricks to put her best foot forward on social media.

She just thinks a dose of Instagram versus reality is helpful too.

Harris agrees saying, “It’s helpful to know that it’s not a realistic standard.”