SAN DIEGO — The National Transportation Safety Board continued its investigation Tuesday into the helicopter crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter, and seven other people on Sunday. Investigators removed the wreckage Tuesday and continued collecting evidence. The investigation is expected to take months.

"I'm very confident we will determine the cause of the accident,” said Jennifer Homendy with the NTSB.

The board will look closely at the pilot's decisions during the investigation. Pilot Ara Zobayan had more than 8,200 flight hours.

According to authorities, the helicopter took off from the Orange County Airport under normal Visual Flight Rules or VFR. It requires three miles of visibility.

About 14 minutes later, Zobayan asked air traffic control for "special" VFR, which allowed him to fly in worsening weather. From there the helicopter circled around Glendale for 12 minutes due to weather and air traffic before continuing toward the hills where some weather stations were reporting clouds down to about 1,000 feet above sea level.

Bryant's helicopter crashed around 1,400 feet.

It's not unusual in Los Angeles to have less than three miles of visibility, according to pilots familiar with the area.

William Lawrence is a retired Marine Corps colonel and has flown helicopters in LA weather for years.

“If you didn't have special VFR, you pretty much wouldn't be able to fly,” Lawrence said.

Sergeant Gavin Lanning flies helicopters for the San Diego County Sheriff's Department under the same flight rules as Bryant's chopper.

“If I don’t have 1,000 feet between the ground and ceiling, I can’t fly. It’s pretty black and white,” said Lanning. “We don’t fly in cloud. We avoid weather and are aware of marine layer that comes in the spring.”

One of the pilot's last transmissions Sunday was that he wanted to get above the clouds. That would have meant no longer using visual flight rules, which may be against company policy.

At the time, law enforcement wasn't flying their helicopters because of the limited visibility. Lawrence said that’s not unusual.

“Their helicopters have to be able to see because their job is looking at what’s happening on the ground. If they can't see, they can't do their job,” he said.

Lawrence said it's common for private helicopters to fly under special VFR and pointed out Zobayan was qualified to fly with instruments urging the public not to jump to conclusions.

"It still could be a mechanical failure. It could be the pilot got disoriented. It could be the fog played a part in it,” Lawrence said.