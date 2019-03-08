ENCINITAS, Calif. — Grandview Beach access was reopened Saturday morning with the affected area remaining cordoned off and additional signage has been posted.



Three beachgoers were killed Friday and another two were injured when a sea bluff collapsed onto them on a stretch of ocean shoreline near Batiquitos Lagoon. The names of the three victims killed in the collapse have not been released.

RELATED: Leucadia sea-bluff collapse kills 3, injures 2



Experts in geology will continue assessing the coastline for any potential collapse threats. Geotech soil engineers said Friday's failure was an isolated incident, and unrelated to the recent earthquakes in Southern California.

The failure isn't affecting structures at the top of the cliffs, Lifeguard Capt. Larry Giles said.



"Our coastline is a beautiful area, but the coastline is eroding," Giles said.



The beach was to be reopened to the public sometime Saturday, with signs posted to the north and south of the cliff collapse asking the public to keep out of the "active area," Giles said.