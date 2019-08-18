SAN DIEGO — Lifeguards at county beaches from Ocean Beach to La Jolla were kept very busy this weekend, officials said Sunday.

On Saturday, there were an estimated 125,000 beachgoers along the San Diego coast, according to Lt. Andy Lerum of Lifeguard Services.

Lifeguards performed 40 water rescues and provided medical aid to 88 people.

Preventive acts -- which include separating surfers and swimmers, keeping swimmers away from riptide areas and issuing alcohol citations -- numbered 1,942, officials said.