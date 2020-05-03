SAN DIEGO — San Diego lifeguards are closing off parts of Black's beach after a large rock fall Thursday morning.



Emergency vehicles are being used to prevent beachgoers from accessing some of the more unstable areas.



Since these cliffs are made of sandstone, they are extremely dangerous and unpredictable.



A witness at the scene posted to social media that lifeguard emergency vehicles blocked off access to the beach area.

Lifeguards warn beachgoers not to sit up against the bluff.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

