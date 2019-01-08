OTAY MESA, San Diego — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire of unknown origin that has charred 490 acres in Otay Mesa, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. The fire started just before noon off the 5300 block of Airway Road near Caliente Avenue and moved east, according to SDFRD.

The blaze dubbed the Caliente Fire first burnt brush near apartments, San Ysidro High School and Brown Field airport before moving east towards several businesses in an industrial area.

Chopper 8 and News 8 footage showed large flames engulfing the property of a business called Moreno Pallets on Cactus Court. Stacks of wooden pallets along with several vehicles were seen burning. A concern in the area were propane tanks which could be heard exploding.

Around 7:15 p.m., an update by SDPD said evacuation orders had all been lifted and all roads were open in the area.

An update at 6:50 p.m. put the fire at 490 acres, 50% contained.

No injuries were reported and no structures have been lost, according to SDRFD.

The San Diego Red Cross established a temporary evacuation point at San Ysidro High School located at 5353 Airway Road, in response to the Caliente Fire. Red Cross volunteers were there to assist those displaced.

During the blaze, the Brown Field Border Patrol Station was evacuated by SDFRD "out of an abundance of caution."

Due to the fire, SDFRD closed off all access to the main arteries connecting to the Cross Border Xpress terminal but southbound lanes were later opened.

Southwestern College Center in Otay Mesa was evacuated due the fire. Classes were cancelled at that location for the evening. The school doesn’t typically hold classes on Fridays and school officials said they would continue to monitor for Saturday, according to Lillian Leopold the Chief Public Information Officer.

State and federal firefighters were helping city crews extinguish the

blaze, SDFRD spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.