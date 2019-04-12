SAN DIEGO — A woman dining in the North County Tuesday night made a lifesaving decision to get up from her table.



News 8 received the exclusive surveillance video below from The Pita Guys in San Marcos.

In the video you can see a woman puts a plate of food down, then walks away. Seconds later, a car comes crashing into the restaurant exactly where she was standing.



The manager at the store says he doesn’t know how to explain it.



"I think she might have been waiting for the bathroom, so she was standing like there for about a half a second where she put her food -- God saved her life.” he said.



The restaurant has a big mess to clean up now, but the manager says he's just thankful no one was hurt.



It's not clear yet what caused the crash.