SAN DIEGO — Authorities on Monday publicly identified a 54-year-old man who was fatally shot in an alley near Mount Hope cemetery over a week ago.

San Diego Police Department patrol officers responding to reports of gunfire in a neighborhood just west of Interstate 805 and south of state Route 94 found Darryl Toliver of San Diego mortally wounded in the 800 block of Raven Street about 2:45 p.m. Dec. 29, according to police.

Medics took Toliver to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Immediately following the shooting, a man in sweat clothes and a dark-colored cap and two cars were seen leaving the area, SDPD Lt. Matt Dobbs said. One of the vehicles was believed to be a white 1990s-model Honda Accord, and the other a black 2006 to 2010 Chrysler 300.

There was no detailed description of the possible suspect, who appeared to be in his 20s.

"It is still unclear what role, if any, this man or these vehicles played in the incident," Dobbs said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.