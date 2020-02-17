FALLBROOK, Calif. — A man and a woman died Sunday in a solo-vehicle crash on Old Highway 395, authorities said.

The accident was reported at about 2:30 p.m. on the highway south of Reche Road, according to Capt. John Choi of the North County Fire Protection District.

A blue Ford veered off the west side of the road, went down a 30-foot ravine and crashed, the California Highway Patrol said. Both occupants were thrown from the vehicle.

Choi said medics who responded to the scene declared both occupants dead. The victims were not immediately identified.

Both sides of Old Highway 395 were closed in the area following the crash.