SAN DIEGO — A man's body, suffering from possible trauma, was found near SDCCU Stadium in San Diego, police said Sunday.

A caller reported the discovery near 9449 Friars Road about 5:30 p.m. Saturday, San Diego Police Lt. Michelle Velovich said.

"A preliminary investigation revealed signs of possible trauma to the upper body," Velovich said. "The victim has been identified, but (his name) is being withheld pending family notification."

The department's homicide unit asked anyone with information regarding the death to call them at 619-531-2293.