SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A plane carrying evacuees from the coronavirus outbreak in China is expected to arrive at MCAS Miramar early Wednesday morning, according to base officials.

The flight is one of two flights bound for the U.S. from China and is expected to arrive at the air station in the morning of Feb. 5th, tentatively between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m.

Passengers will be screened by Center for Disease Control medical personnel and moved to a quarantine site on the base, where they will reside for a federally mandated 14-day quarantine in the base's Consolidated Bachelor's Quarters or Miramar Inn.

During their stay at the base, travelers will be provided food, water, and other items from Health and Human Services.

Department of Defense personnel will not have direct contact with any of those returning from China during this time.

The Defense Department on Saturday approved the use of additional military facilities across the country, including MCAS Miramar, to serve as repatriation centers for U.S. diplomats and American citizens returning from China who may have come in contact with the coronavirus.



Defense Secretary Mark Esper approved the request from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The other bases are Travis Air Force Base in Northern California; the 168th Regiment, Regional Training Institute, in Fort Carson, Colorado; and Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

The U.S. State Department has issued its most serious travel advisory, warning Americans not to travel to China. Delta, American and United airlines also announced they will temporarily halt all of their flights to mainland China due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Eleven cases have been confirmed in the United States -- including one in Los Angeles County and one in Orange County. The CDC on Thursday morning confirmed the first person-to-person infection in the United States, involving a husband and wife in Chicago.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak an international public health emergency.