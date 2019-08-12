SAN DIEGO — Two mobile homes burned Sunday in Lincoln Park, and 10 residents of a mobile home park were evacuated, fire officials said. The fire engulfed one home and spread to another near by.

The fire was reported at 9:04 a.m. at 325 54th St. and the first fire trucks arrived at 9:08 a.m.

Firefighters knocked down the flames at the two mobile homes, which were built of aluminum and light wood, said Battalion Chief Rick Bollard of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

San Diego Gas & Electric workers were called to the scene to deal with wires down that were causing a "power issue," Bollard said.

Crews were reportedly going to assess the damage after the downed wires were cleared.

No injuries were reported.

At least one family was displaced by the fire and Red Cross was called to assist them.