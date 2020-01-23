SAN DIEGO — February 10, 2020 marks five years since CBS 8 Sports Director, Kyle Kraska, was shot six times in front of his own home. Kraska coded twice on the operating table and required 14 units of blood to survive. On Valentine’s Day four days later, Kyle opened his eyes after being in a coma.

Kyle survived and continues his mission to recognize first responders and help the San Diego Blood Bank.

Kyle and the American Red Cross have once again teamed up for the Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive. The drive will be held on February 13, 2020, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Mission Valley.

The first Celebration of Heroes blood drive in 2019 had 175 units of blood donated, this year the location is equipped to get 400 units!

Kyle Kraska joined Morning Extra to share his story and he even shared a story about who has been saved from blood donations in San Diego County.

Make your reservation to give blood now!

Kyle Kraska This was Philip Rivers' first day in San Diego.. he had just been tr... aded to the San Diego Chargers and I interviewed him that day in 2004. Today, was his last day in San Diego as Philip has moved his family to Florida. The end of a memorable era in San Diego sports history.

RELATED: Be part of the 2nd-annual Celebration of Heroes Blood Drive on Feb. 13, 2020

RELATED: San Diego Blood Bank issues urgent call for donations of Type O blood

RELATED: News 8's Kyle Kraska gets emotional while donating blood: 'I'm very hopeful'