SAN DIEGO — “Sip the City” brings together San Diego's Urban Wineries and wine-lovers to toast the local wine movement.

What: “Sip the City” kickoff event to start San Diego Urban Wineries Weekend.

Who: Participating local urban wineries include: 2Plank Vineyards, BK Cellars Urban Winery, Carruth Cellars, Charlie & Echo, Gianni Buonomo Vintners, Koi Zen Cellars, La Fleur's Winery, Mission Cellars, Negociant Winery, San Pasqual Winery, Solterra Winery, Wyatt Oaks Winery and more.

When: Friday, May 31 from 5:30 – 8 p.m. San Diego Urban Wineries Weekend events continue Saturday and Sunday.

Where: The Headquarters at Seaport Village, 789 West Harbor Drive

Cost: $29 online in advance or $39 at the door

