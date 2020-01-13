SAN DIEGO — Living in San Diego can be tough to afford, especially if you have a family to care for. Two new reports highlight the struggles and opportunities that local working parents face when it comes to childcare and receiving support from employers.

Several San Diego agencies released the reports Monday. A group of parenting, business and education agencies came together to announce the two independent reports which detail factors facing parents, policymakers, and employers about childcare issues for working parents.

RELATED: Tools for working parents to stay connected

RELATED: Side jobs for moms re-entering the work force

RELATED: Kango: Ride-Sharing and Childcare service rolls into San Diego

The agencies reported that in 70% of San Diego families with children under the age of 12, all parents in the household are working. Only 9% of companies in San Diego provide on-site childcare.

The two independent reports outline a set of recommendations to better support working parents regarding childcare.

The groups and individuals that released the report include: Parent Voices San Diego, Educational Enrichment Systems, The San Diego Foundations, San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, San Diego Workforce Partnership, Neighborhood House Association and a parent working with the San Diego Police Department Western Division.

One report by San Diego Workforce Partnership is a study of childcare's impact on economic development. The other by the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce is on supporting working families.

They say that childcare options are scarce, inconvenient, unaffordable and of varying quality in the San Diego region. These factors can lead working parents to have to leave their jobs to care for their children, never entering the workforce or struggling to balance careers and raising their children. This has a direct and negative impact on family lives and the economy, the groups allege.