SAN DIEGO —

If you use rideshare services to get home from the San Diego International Airport, there are some new procedures you should know about. Lyft and Uber have changed the way they connect passengers to drivers.

The new way means travelers need to get in line just like they would for a taxicab. SDIA is one of the first airports using the new system which has been met by mixed reactions.

News 8’s Steve Price spoke to some folks traveling to San Diego and airport officials about the details of the new rideshare procedures.