SAN DIEGO — City crews were working Sunday to clean up mud left behind by flooding caused by a water main break in North Park, officials said.

Police rescued a man whose red Pontiac became trapped in knee-high flooding on Pershing Drive.

The water main break happened about 4 a.m. near Polk Avenue and Utah Street, city spokesman Arian Collins said. A 30-inch diameter cast-iron water pipe broke, causing flooding in the area. Water was shut off by 6:30 a.m.

The city was working to replace 70 miles of older cast-iron water pipes and this particular pipe was scheduled to be replaced in October, Collins said.

Police said city crews expected to be finished cleaning up the mud by about 11:30 a.m. to allow traffic to resume.