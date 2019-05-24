SAN DIEGO — Mayor Kevin Faulconer and City Councilmember Jennifer Campbell held a news conference on Friday morning to announce the reopening of the Ocean Beach pier. The city closed it after strong storms this January ravaged the siding.

More than 2,200 feet of guard rail, electric. Water and sewer lines were in need to serious repair or replacement. The renovation work began in March and was completed in time to open it for the Memorial Day weekend. The mayor said the project was completed under budget for about $309,000 which was $121,000 less than initially estimated.

The Ocean Beach pier is 1,970 feel long which makes it the second longest pier on the West Coast and the longest concrete pier in the world. The OB pier opened in 1966 and more than 500,000 people visit each year.

