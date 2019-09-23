SAN DIEGO — If you are not in the position to adopt, but you would like to help a foster child, becoming a mentor may be the perfect fit. 14-year-old Karollynn is one of 40 kids on the waitlist to find a mentor in San Diego.

Like most kids her age, Karollynn likes to go to the beach and the mall. But the teen, who is living with a foster family, wants something a little more and is hoping to find a deeper connection with a mentor.

"I envision it being like, having a friend and having a big sister... just being around for me when I need her,” Karollynn said.

For the ninth grader, the start of high school comes with a mix of emotions.

“Excited, anxious, nervous,” she said.

Because Karollynn has experienced a lot of change during her time in the foster care system, she believes that having a mentor would be a much-needed constant in her life.

“I feel like mentors are really good, in the sense of just being there for you, supporting you, helping you on your pathway, and being there in your life, and being extra support you need,” she said.

Karollynn loves to explore the outdoors and she also enjoys music.

“I like to sing, dance, play volleyball,” she said.

Her favorite performers are Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Andra Day.

When I asked if she would sing something for me on the spot, I could feel her passion as she sang Beyonce’s “Halo.”

Karollynn would like to have a career in singing one day but says, if that doesn't work out, maybe she'll try law enforcement.

But right now, she needs someone who can be there for her.

“I think it wouldn't matter, but maybe someone who's a detective or cop or someone cool,” Karollynn said.

There are currently 15 girls and 25 boys on the waitlist for mentors in San Diego. To be a mentor, you're asked to make a one-year commitment, spend at least two hours a week with the child, and pass a background check, among other requirements.

For more information on the foster youth mentor program, call 619-767-5222.

If you are interested in adopting or becoming a foster family, please call 1-877-792-KIDS (5437) or visit the San Diego County Adoptions' home page.