SAN DIEGO — The Coast Guard and Scripps Institution of Oceanography are partnering up to improve the technology and tools that are used to save lives and protect the public.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for the Blue Technology Center of Expertise on Friday. The new center will provide rapid identification and integration of new blue technologies into current Coast Guard capabilities. Blue technology is considered any technology, system or platform designed for use above, on, or below the surface of the ocean that can support or facilitate the Coast Guard.

“This partnership with the Scripps Institution of Oceanography is a significant step in bringing awareness of blue technologies to the Coast Guard, and provides an opportunity to study how those technologies can be used to enhance Coast Guard operational performance and mission readiness,” said Wendy Chaves, chief of the Coast Guard Office of Research, Development, Test and Evaluation, which will oversee the Center of Expertise through its Innovation Program.

The Center of Expertise will also enable the sharing and dissemination of blue technology information between the Coast Guard and the private sector, other federal agencies, academia, and nonprofit organizations.

RELATED: U.S. Coast Guard offloads 9 tons of cocaine seized in eastern Pacific Ocean

RELATED: Coast Guard offloads $92M worth of seized cocaine in San Diego