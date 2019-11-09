SAN DIEGO — San Diego Lifeguards responded to multiple pangas that washed ashore on San Diego County beaches Wednesday morning.

The first was in La Jolla on the south side of the Children’s Pool on Coast Blvd. Authorities say they removed about 100 gallons of fuel in drums and at least 12 life

preservers from the boat .

The department is still deciding on whether to close parts of the beach because there is broken debris on the ground.

Authorities say federal agents are being called in due to the possibility of smuggling being involved.

Life guard Lieutenant Rick Romero confirmed there is a second boat in Ocean Beach at the foot of Santa Cruz Avenue. Multiple canisters and life jackets were found near the panga.

There are no signs of smugglers or victims at either location.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

KFMB

