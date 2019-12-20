SAN DIEGO — On one of the biggest news days of the year, people were swooping up physical copies of newspapers to remember the historic day - the day of President Donald Trump's impeachment. On Thursday, Paras Newsstand in North Park couldn't keep up with the demand.

"We've already sold out of the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal" said Ken Gabarra the owner of the newsstand.

For Gabarra, this might be the last time he sees newspapers fly off the shelves of his store. At the end of the year, the local newsstand of 70 years will close their doors.

"It's very sad, and customers are very sad and some are even mad at us for leaving," Gabarra said.

The store, which has been open since 1949, has fallen into hard times with many of their customers simply finding their news and entertainment on the internet. But having a physical copy of a newspaper or magazine is still appealing for some people.

"There's something to be said about a local staple and a store you can always count on where you can just swing through," said regular customer Kate Lindberg.

Though the store survived quite a while in the internet era, many of those in the store and owner Gabarra can't help to feel a little disappointed that the little local newsstand is closing its doors after such a long time.

"Mr. Internet won" said Gabarra "He wore us down. We tried to hang on as long as we could, but all good things must come to an end."

The store will close at the end of the year and most of their merchandise is on sale.