SAN DIEGO — A woman was critically injured Saturday and later died after she was hit by a car in Rancho Penasquitos, police said.



Medics responded to a call at 7:07 a.m. on Black Mountain Road and Carmel Mountain Road, where they found an unconscious woman with face injuries, San Diego police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.



A gold-colored 2006 Nissan Sentra driven by 20-year-old Uvelyn Nunez- Jaramillo and carrying two passengers, was heading south on the 13700 block of Black Mountain Road when the car veered to the right, SDPD Sgt. Tim Underwood said.



The car went onto a sidewalk, damaged a fence, then struck the pedestrian. The victim, in her 30s, was taken to Scripps La Jolla Hospital, Hawlins said.



The car continued a short distance down the street, where it also hit a water line before it came to a stop. Nunez-Jaramillo exited the Nissan and walked away.



Several passersby stopped at the scene to render aid to the woman and emergency personnel, Underwood said.



Detectives determined that Nunez-Jaramillo caused the crash. She was contacted and returned to the scene, where police determined she allegedly was driving under the influence.



She was arrested and booked in the Las Colinas Women's Detention Facility for felony driving under the influence and felony hit and run. After the victim died manslaughter charges were added against Nunez-Jaramillo.



Detectives also interviewed Nunez-Jaramillo's two passengers, who were released, Underwood said.