SAN DIEGO — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the Mission Bay area Tuesday morning and suffered serious injuries, police said.



The crash was reported shortly before 6:50 a.m. on West Mission Bay Drive near Quivira Access, according to San Diego Police Officer Scott Lockwood.

A driver in a blue sedan was going westbound on West Mission Bay Drive when he struck a pedestrian, a white man in his 40s. The driver, a 25-year-old Hispanic man, remained at the scene, the officer said.

The pedestrian was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries that include broken legs and a serious head injury, Lockwood said. An update on the victim's status was not immediately available.



Investigators said it was unclear if the pedestrian was in the crosswalk or if the driver ran a red light. They will be reviewing camera footage to determine what happened.

Police shut down the onramp from northbound Ingraham Street to West Mission Bay Drive and westbound Mission Bay Drive from Ingraham to Quivira for the crash investigation.