LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A person was killed in an accident on an East County freeway Wednesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. reporting the fatality of a pedestrian on eastbound State Route 94 in Lemon Grove.

The CHP issued a Sig Alert in the area for an unknown duration.

Details about why the person was on the freeway or how they were hit were unknown as of Wednesday night.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.