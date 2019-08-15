SAN DIEGO — A pilot suffered moderate injuries Friday when he crashed a single-engine plane in an area east of State Route 94 in Jamul, according to San Diego Sheriff's Department.



Sheriff's received reports around 10 a.m. east of the Jamul Casino, located along State Route 94, according to a California Highway Patrol. The aircraft ended up on a hillside and was not blocking the roadway, according to CHP.



Firefighters responded to the scene and contacted the pilot, who was then taken to a hospital for treatment of moderate injuries, Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said.



The pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine private plane, Sanchez said.



The circumstances leading up to the crash were under investigation.