SAN DIEGO — Authorities shut down the southbound Interstate 805 transition ramp to Interstate 8 in the Mission Valley area Friday morning after a motorist stopped on the transition ramp and got out of his car following a brief pursuit, according to California Highway Patrol.

Dispatchers received multiple calls around 5 a.m. Friday morning from motorists who reported a sedan was stalled in lanes on the northbound I-805 near El Cajon Boulevard. When officers responded and attempted to contact the driver of the stalled car, the driver took off.

The driver exited at El Cajon Boulevard and began running red lights before hopping back on northbound I-805. The driver then turned around at Murray Ridge Road, entered southbound I-805 and continued fleeing before stopping on the elevated transition ramp to I-8.

The pursuit lasted roughly two minutes. The man then got out of the car and CHP officers were attempting to get him to surrender.

The man, whose age and name were not immediately available, was taken into custody without incident shortly before 8 a.m., according to the San Diego Police Department.

The southbound I-805 transition ramp to both directions of I-8 was reopened around 8:50 a.m., according to Caltrans San Diego.